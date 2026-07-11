ZIMESHIKA!! VIDEO of bold Slay Queens getting wild in a Kisumu club sparks reactions! (WATCH)





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - A viral video of two slay queens putting on a lively show at a popular Kisumu entertainment spot has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the trending clip, the two women are seen dancing energetically and engaging in playful, affectionate antics that left fellow revelers both entertained and intrigued.

Their chemistry has since fueled debate online.

Some netizens reckon they are just close friends simply enjoying a night out; others speculate they could be lovers unapologetically living their best lives.

Watch the video here Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.