MP PETER SALASYA opens up on his experience with w33d cookies and pushes for stricter regulation – “Nililala for two days”







Friday, July 10, 2026 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has opened up about a bizarre experience that left him knocked out for two days after eating w33d cookies.

The youthful legislator shared the story on the Mic Cheque podcast, using it as a cautionary tale to push for stricter regulation and civic education around m@rijuana products.

Salasya explained that he had taken the cookies on an empty stomach after a hectic day, which he believes amplified their effects.

“Hizi cookies usiwai kula, nililala for two days”

“Hiyo siku sikuwa nimekula because I was very busy, unapata uko mlight kidogo kama unafly.” he recalled.

The MP warned Kenyans against consuming unregulated edibles, stressing that standards must be set to protect consumers.

“Those cookies are not good unless regulated; they need to be regulated,” he said.

While reflecting on its use, Salasya noted that its impact varies depending on the individual.

“This thing is about you as a person who is using it, and it also depends on how you control it,” he explained.

He pointed to South Africa, where it has been decriminalised for private use under clear guidelines, as an example Kenya could learn from.

“Nilienda South Africa; they have legalised it, and they have the regulations that guide them on how to use,” he observed.

Salasya further called for civic education, urging Kenyans to understand the purpose behind consumption.

“First of all, mimi si consumer.”

“These things need serious civic education… not for w33d alone but liquor as well,” he said.

“Vile niona members wakicontribute hiyo mwaswada ikipita tukuwe na Kebs… so that we also have a prescription that someone wants,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.