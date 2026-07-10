Kiburi Mingi! A man driving a Prado rams into a taxi and harasses the driver before driving off (VIDEO)







Friday, July 10, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment a rogue motorist driving a Toyota Prado rammed into a taxi and harassed the driver following an altercation.

In the video, the Prado driver is seen reversing and ramming into the taxi several times before speeding away.

“Kwanini unafanya hivyo?” a member of the public is heard asking the motorist as he continued harassing the cab driver.

The taxi driver was also seen brandishing a rungu in a desperate attempt to scare off the Prado driver.

The Prado driver then sped off, leaving the taxi with visible damage.

The incident has sparked reactions on social media, with many users calling on the relevant authorities to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the Prado driver, arguing that there are better ways of resolving disputes than resorting to violence.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.