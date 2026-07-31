MOSES KURIA stirs debate with cryptic titanic warning to President RUTO – “The ship has hit the iceberg and it’s headed to the bottom of the sea”





Friday, July 31, 2026 - Moses Kuria has once again set tongues wagging with a viral post on X that paints a grim picture of President William Ruto’s administration.

In the viral tweet, Kuria declared: “The Movie is THE TITANIC. The ship has hit the iceberg. Water levels are near full inside the ship.

“It’s clear to all it’s headed to the bottom of the sea.

“The passengers are prepared for the worst. Even the rats are scampering for safety and looking for an exit.

“BUT. Two groups remained oblivious. The band continued playing the music like nothing was happening.

"And… wives of the nobles and the rich were still quarreling loudly about who would sit on the front row.”

The symbolism has been widely interpreted as a damning warning to President Ruto.

The “wives” quarrelling over seats represent the ongoing tussle within Kenya Kwanza over who should deputize Ruto, whether Interior CS Kithure Kindiki or ODM’s Wycliffe Oparanya.

Kuria suggests this squabble is trivial compared to the looming crisis.

The “Titanic” is seen as a metaphor for the Kenya Kwanza government, confidently sailing forward but blind to danger.

The “band” playing on refers to government sympathizers and advisors who continue to cheer the administration despite mounting public discontent.

The “iceberg” is the restless Kenyan population, whose frustrations over economic hardship and governance are swelling.

Meanwhile, the “rats” and “passengers” jumping ship symbolize defectors fleeing to other parties or preparing to abandon Kenya Kwanza, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Kuria’s analogy, unless Ruto changes course, his government may sink under the weight of its own hubris as 2027 approaches.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.