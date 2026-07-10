MARGARET AKOTH unties herself from previous marriage by returning dowry her parents received after falling in love with another man - New husband OCHIENG ODONGO celebrates (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 10, 2026 - Margaret Akoth, the woman who came into the limelight a few months ago after her estranged husband, Victor Ogwaro, took to social media to air their marital woes, has returned all the dowry her parents received following the collapse of her first marriage.

Akoth’s new husband, Profesa Ochieng Odongo, took to social media to share photos of Akoth returning the cows her parents had received from her ex-husband, signaling that her first marriage has officially been dissolved according to Luo customs and traditions.

Ochieng, a senior NGO executive, celebrated the milestone, saying he is now free to enjoy life with Akoth.

“The cows were successfully returned to Mbita according to the Luo tradition and laws of our land,” he wrote.





Earlier this year, Victor went on a ranting spree on social media, accusing Maxwell of wrecking his marriage.

He alleged that Maxwell even visited his matrimonial home in Syokimau, where he spent time with his estranged wife and allegedly sent him photos of the visit.

Victor also accused Maxwell and his ex-wife of plotting to harm him using hired goons.

Below are photos of Victor and his estranged wife during better times.





Akoth and her new husband.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.