“Hapitishi 7K Na Anakuongelesha Kama Takataka” - City slay queens accuse MORARA KEBASO of being stingy! Claims he frequently buys “MECHI”







Friday, July 10, 2026 - Borabu MP Aspirant Morara Kebaso has been accused of approaching city slay queens for paid encounters.

According to claims shared through blogger Edgar Obare's Ongea Platform, Kebaso allegedly pays between Ksh 5,000 and Ksh 7,000 despite his perceived financial muscle.

He is also alleged to be rude when dealing with the women.

"Utapandishwa tu kwa Land Cruiser na akupee 5-7K. Na aanze kukuongelesha kama takataka. Huwa na madharau sana," a woman who claimed to have had an encounter with him alleged.

This is not the first time the youthful politician has faced allegations of cheating on his wife with city slay queens, despite being married.

Earlier this year, a TikToker identified as Gilo claimed that Morara flew her to Mombasa and gifted her furniture following their alleged secret escapades.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.