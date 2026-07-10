Heartbreaking PHOTOs as 3 kids who died in midnight inferno are buried in the same grave

Friday,
July 10, 2026 - Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed as three
siblings who tragically died in a midnight fire were laid to rest in the same
grave.
The victims, Elisha Kiprotich (7), Joy Cheptoo (6), and
Emmanuel Kiptoo (4), lost their lives on July 1, 2026, after a midnight inferno
engulfed their family home.
The three children were buried on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in
a single grave at Kimatisio Village, Nyangores Ward, Chepalungu Constituency,
Bomet County.
Photos from the emotional burial showed the devastated
mother and relatives struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss as
family members, friends, and mourners gathered to pay their final respects to
the young siblings.
See the heartbreaking photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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