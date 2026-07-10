Heartbreaking PHOTOs as 3 kids who died in midnight inferno are buried in the same grave





Friday, July 10, 2026 - Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed as three siblings who tragically died in a midnight fire were laid to rest in the same grave.

The victims, Elisha Kiprotich (7), Joy Cheptoo (6), and Emmanuel Kiptoo (4), lost their lives on July 1, 2026, after a midnight inferno engulfed their family home.

The three children were buried on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in a single grave at Kimatisio Village, Nyangores Ward, Chepalungu Constituency, Bomet County.

Photos from the emotional burial showed the devastated mother and relatives struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss as family members, friends, and mourners gathered to pay their final respects to the young siblings.

See the heartbreaking photos below.



