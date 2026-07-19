Matatu Culture Madness! Uproar as flashy Ruai Nganya dubbed 1977 is captured on camera reversing and running over a bystander in Nairobi CBD - This was a painful death (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 19, 2026- A flashy matatu operating along the Ruai route has sparked outrage after its driver was captured on camera fatally running over a bystander in Nairobi's Central Business District.

According to reports, the matatu, popularly known as "1977," was being driven recklessly during the busy rush hour as the driver rushed to pick up passengers.

The tragic incident occurred while the driver was reversing.

The matatu ran over a bystander, who sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A video circulating on social media shows the aftermath of the accident, with shocked witnesses wailing in distress after realizing the victim had been run over.

The disturbing footage has triggered widespread condemnation online, with many Kenyans blaming reckless driving and dangerous competition among public service vehicles for such tragedies.

Several social media users have called on the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and other relevant agencies to investigate the incident thoroughly and take appropriate action against those found responsible, including revoking the matatu's operating license if warranted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.