LADY shares the surprising reason her ex-boyfriend gave her for ghosting her – “I Never Knew This Could Be a Red Flag” (SCREENSHOT)





Sunday, July 19, 2026 - A lady has caused a buzz on social media after sharing the surprising reason her ex-boyfriend gave for ghosting her for over a year.

In a viral tweet, Mardiyyah (@iam_Mardiyyah) wrote: “I texted my ex today after he had ghosted me for over a year, and he finally told me the reason he did that 😔💔

“I never knew this could be a red flag tho 😭😭😭.”

He explained that her friendliness was the issue: “I saw a big red flag in you, and I couldn’t ignore it.”

“You know almost everyone in the neighborhood… you greeted about 15 people from the junction to your house, and I’m not comfortable with that.

“It’s giving a vibe like you are ‘too accessible.’”

The revelation has sparked intense online debate about whether being too social can truly be considered a dating red flag.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.