Twist as DCI issues update on death of KFS Legal Officer ESTHER WAIRIMU, whose body was discovered in coffee plantation in Juja.







Friday, July 10, 2026 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released new details on the probe into the death of Kenya Forest Service Legal Services Manager, Esther Wairimu Keige, whose body was found in Juja, Kiambu County, after nearly a month of intensive search operations.

Keige was reported missing on June 10 after being dropped by her driver at a Shell petrol station near Senate Hotel in Juja, where she intended to inquire about gym services.

The driver waited, but she never returned, prompting a missing person report and immediate police involvement.

Detectives mounted a large-scale operation involving CCTV reviews, forensic analysis, witness interviews, mobile phone tracking, and ground searches across Kenyatta Road, Gatundu, Darugo, Mang’u, and surrounding areas.

Hospitals and mortuaries were also checked for possible leads.

Investigators later established that Keige had been battling depression and had previously disappeared from home on three occasions before returning safely.

On July 6, her decomposed body was discovered inside a makeshift shelter at Fusion Estate Farm in Kiaora, Juja.

Crime Scene Investigations officers documented the site and transferred the remains to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital Funeral Home, where her sister confirmed the identity.

Her mobile phone and shoes were recovered at the scene.

A post-mortem revealed no external injuries but could not establish the cause of death due to advanced decomposition.

Samples have been submitted for toxicological and forensic analysis.

The DCI emphasized that investigations remain active and detectives are awaiting forensic findings to determine the circumstances surrounding Keige’s death.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.