Little-known LUO LADY, KELSEY OMONDI, continues to draw attention online with her wasp-like waist and bottle-shaped figure - Hii Kenya Kuna Warembo (VIDEO)









Monday, July 20, 2026- A little-known lady identified as Kelsey Omondi has continued to attract attention on social media, thanks to her curvy figure.

The chocolate-skinned beauty has been sharing a series of videos showcasing her tiny waist and curvaceous physique, earning admiration from many online.

In her latest video, Kelsey is seen wearing a figure-hugging dress that accentuates her curves, sparking reactions from social media users.

Many netizens praised her confidence and striking appearance, with some wondering what more a man could ask for with such a beautiful lady in his life.

Watch the video below.



