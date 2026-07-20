Little-known LUO LADY, KELSEY OMONDI, continues to draw attention online with her wasp-like waist and bottle-shaped figure - Hii Kenya Kuna Warembo (VIDEO)

Monday, July 20, 2026- A little-known lady identified as Kelsey Omondi has continued to attract attention on social media, thanks to her curvy figure.
The chocolate-skinned beauty has been sharing a series of
videos showcasing her tiny waist and curvaceous physique, earning admiration
from many online.
In her latest video, Kelsey is seen wearing a figure-hugging
dress that accentuates her curves, sparking reactions from social media users.
Many netizens praised her confidence and striking appearance,
with some wondering what more a man could ask for with such a beautiful lady in
his life.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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