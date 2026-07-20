Hata Pesa Ya Snack Ya Mtoto Hana - LADY shares a PHOTO of her baby daddy partying hard in club and claims he is a deadbeat

Monday, July 20, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has taken to social media to publicly accuse her baby daddy of neglecting his parental responsibilities and leaving her to raise their child on her own.
In a post that has sparked reactions online, she shared a
photo of the man partying at a nightclub, claiming that despite spending money
on alcohol, he cannot provide money for their child's snacks or contribute
towards a school trip.
She further alleged that the man has been insisting on a DNA
test to confirm the child's paternity.
Check out her post below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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