UNMASKED! See the face of one of the goons sent to unleash violence on Ol Kalou residents! Works closely with ITUMBI (PHOTOs)





Monday, July 20, 2026 - One of the masked goons hired to unleash violence on Ol Kalou residents during the just-concluded by-election has been unmasked after NTV aired an exposé showing how the violence was coordinated.

According to reports circulating online, the suspected goon has been identified as Gerald Masai and is said to work closely with Dennis Itumbi, a senior UDA operative.

Gerald reportedly hails from Machakos and was once popular on TikTok, where he posted content critical of presidential hopeful Kalonzo Musyoka.

Netizens are now calling for his arrest following the exposé.

See his photos below.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.