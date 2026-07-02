"Leta Watoto Tufanye DNA Test" - JOE tells his ex-wife as he accuses her of cheating on him with multiple men, including boda boda riders and matatu touts (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 2, 2026 - A man identified as Joe has taken to social media to publicly accuse his ex-wife of infidelity, days after she claimed that he was a deadbeat father to their kids.
Speaking in an emotional TikTok video, Joe said they were
married for 14 years, during which he supported his then-wife by paying
for her education and helping her establish a business.
According to Joe, despite his efforts, his wife engaged in
extramarital affairs with several men, including boda boda riders and
matatu touts in Rongai.
He further claimed that he discovered evidence of the
alleged affairs after accessing his estranged wife's phone, where he found
private photos and videos that he says she had shared with other men.
Joe said the revelations prompted him to end the marriage.
However, he maintained that he continued supporting their
children financially until his ex-wife began returning the money he sent for
their upkeep.
He said he made every effort to save the marriage, but his
attempts were unsuccessful.
Joe is now demanding that his ex-wife agrees to DNA
tests if she wants him to continue providing financial support for the
children, saying he has doubts about the paternity of some of them because of
her alleged infidelity.
Watch the video>>> below
Ogopa Wanawake..Huyu alijua Bibi Anagongwa Nje And Now Wants DNA Test pic.twitter.com/hWmSAhq6sQ— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) July 2, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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