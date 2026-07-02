"Leta Watoto Tufanye DNA Test" - JOE tells his ex-wife as he accuses her of cheating on him with multiple men, including boda boda riders and matatu touts (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - A man identified as Joe has taken to social media to publicly accuse his ex-wife of infidelity, days after she claimed that he was a deadbeat father to their kids.

Speaking in an emotional TikTok video, Joe said they were married for 14 years, during which he supported his then-wife by paying for her education and helping her establish a business.

According to Joe, despite his efforts, his wife engaged in extramarital affairs with several men, including boda boda riders and matatu touts in Rongai.

He further claimed that he discovered evidence of the alleged affairs after accessing his estranged wife's phone, where he found private photos and videos that he says she had shared with other men.

Joe said the revelations prompted him to end the marriage.

However, he maintained that he continued supporting their children financially until his ex-wife began returning the money he sent for their upkeep.

He said he made every effort to save the marriage, but his attempts were unsuccessful.

Joe is now demanding that his ex-wife agrees to DNA tests if she wants him to continue providing financial support for the children, saying he has doubts about the paternity of some of them because of her alleged infidelity.

Watch the video>>> below

Ogopa Wanawake..Huyu alijua Bibi Anagongwa Nje And Now Wants DNA Test pic.twitter.com/hWmSAhq6sQ — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) July 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST