PHOTOs of NJOKI, the KIKUYU LADY exposed by her husband for cheating on him with multiple men and once caught her coming from an Airbnb - Alikua Anakuliwa Hadi Na Watu Wa Boda Boda







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after a man, identified as Joe, spilled dirt on his ex-wife, Njoki, accusing her of having extramarital affairs with multiple men.

Speaking in an explosive TikTok video, Joe revealed that he had been in a relationship with Njoki for 14 years.

According to him, throughout their relationship, she cheated on him with several men, including boda boda riders and matatu touts.

He went on to claim that her cheating behaviour was well known in Rongai.

At one point, Joe said he caught her red-handed coming out of an Airbnb but still forgave her for the sake of their children.

However, he eventually got fed up with her infidelity, leading to a messy divorce.

Joe is now insisting that if his ex-wife wants him to continue supporting their children, she must agree to a DNA test, saying he has doubts about the paternity of some of them.

Ogopa Wanawake..Huyu alijua Bibi Anagongwa Nje And Now Wants DNA Test pic.twitter.com/hWmSAhq6sQ — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) July 2, 2026

See photos of Njoki below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST