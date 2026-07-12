LADY wreaks havoc in an Airbnb while demanding her dues after MECHI (PHOTO)





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded in an Airbnb after a lady turned violent and damaged household items while demanding her dues.

It is reported that a man had booked the Airbnb and invited the lady for a paid encounter.

Trouble reportedly started after the man refused to pay the agreed amount.

The lady is said to have gone berserk, destroying several household items inside the Airbnb.

The man will reportedly be forced to pay for the damage caused to the property.

See photo.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.