



Sunday, July 12, 2026 - A lady innocently posted videos on her TikTok account, only for her followers to speculate about what she does for a living.

In the videos, she is seen wearing eye-catching outfits as she records herself along a dimly lit corridor.

Social media users flooded her comment section, with some alleging that she sells "mechi" to make a living.

Others claimed the location shown in the background suggested she was targeting men along the corridors for quick paid encounters.

Watch the videos.

Wewe Unajiuza - LADY told after posting TikTok videos as the background sells her out. pic.twitter.com/ZutR1rgmgt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.