Sunday, July 12, 2026 - A lady innocently posted videos on her TikTok account, only for her followers to speculate about what she does for a living.
In
the videos, she is seen wearing eye-catching outfits as she records herself
along a dimly lit corridor.
Social
media users flooded her comment section, with some alleging that she sells
"mechi" to make a living.
Others
claimed the location shown in the background suggested she was targeting men
along the corridors for quick paid encounters.
Watch the videos.
Wewe Unajiuza - LADY told after posting TikTok videos as the background sells her out. pic.twitter.com/ZutR1rgmgt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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