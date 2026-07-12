Toka Kwa Nyumba Yangu! DRAMA as a Luo lady chases away a man she had domesticated! Aki Hii Ni Madharau (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 12, 2026 - Controversial TikToker Cindy Baibe went live on TikTok as she dramatically kicked her estranged boyfriend out of her house following a bitter fallout.

Cindy was seen ordering her boyfriend to pack his belongings and leave her house.

He was heard pleading for forgiveness, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Toka kwa nyumba yangu,” she was heard telling him as her followers watched the dramatic exchange live.

Cindy has reportedly been financially supporting the man and catering to his needs.

Word has it that the man abandoned his young family and moved in with Cindy.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.



