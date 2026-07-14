LADY shamelessly narrates how she was gifted a TV after having “MECHI’’ with a rich man from Karen she met online - Alienda Kamoja Tu Alafu Akalala (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A young Kenyan lady has stunned social media users after claiming she was gifted a TV following a night of "fun" with a man she met online.

According to the lady, the man contacted her on Facebook and told her he lived in Karen.

He later picked her up for a night out.

She claims he took her to a club in Rongai, where they drank alcohol before accompanying him to his home in Karen, where they had "mechi."

The lady further alleges that the man had several TVs in his house and was heavily intoxicated.

She says she asked him to give her one of the TVs, and he agreed.

According to her, she blocked him the following day and showed off the TV she claims she received from him.

“Ndio nilikuwa naanza maisha,” she said, adding that the circumstances she was in at the time forced her to do so.

Watch the video.

LADY shamelessly narrates how she was gifted a TV after having “MECHI’’ with a rich man from Karen she met online pic.twitter.com/nt6LhZBL9G — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.