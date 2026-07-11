Kwani Kameishiwa? Kanatembea Mguu! Forex scammer KENYAN PRINCE spotted loitering on the streets amid claims he lives a fake lifestyle on social media (VIDEO)

Saturday,
July 11, 2026 - A nosy fan recorded a video of alleged forex
scammer Kenyan Prince loitering on the streets of Nairobi, looking visibly
confused, leaving many wondering whether the lavish lifestyle he portrays on
social media is genuine.
Kenyan Prince is known for frequently displaying luxury on
Instagram and TikTok, where he often shares photos and videos of high-end
vehicles he claims to own.
However, there has long been speculation on social media
that the vehicles are hired from dealers to create the impression of a wealthy
lifestyle.
The latest sighting of Kenyan Prince walking along the
streets has sparked a buzz online, with many social media users questioning
whether the extravagant life he showcases online is real or carefully curated.
Watch the video.
" Pesa zimeisha, anatembea miguu "— Majuu Alone 🇰🇪 (@jaokojohnmark) July 11, 2026
Kenyans spot Kenyan Prince walking on foot for several kilometres.
Ni kama bois ako Tizi ya kuponesha Sim 2. pic.twitter.com/VlQ6WpSKrU
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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