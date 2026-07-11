AGNES NDANU, the senior cop wanted in connection with the assault of her lesbian lover NICOLE, is the daughter of former IG HILLARY MUTYAMBAI - A video of her sparks an online buzz





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - It is now emerging that Agnes Ndanu, a senior police officer on the run after pushing her lesbian lover from a sixth-floor apartment, comes from a powerful family.

According to reports, Ndanu is the daughter of former Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, who served in the previous administration.

It is also being claimed that she rose through the ranks in the police service due to her father's influence.

Further reports allege that she is being protected following the assault on her girlfriend because of her father's powerful connections.

A fresh clip of Ndanu has lit up the internet, drawing waves of reactions as netizens dissect her bold fashion choices and signature style.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.