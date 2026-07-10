A Gen-Z man shares a video approaching millennial LADIES on the streets and asking for their phone numbers and a date - Msichana Akizeeka Maringo Inaisha (WATCH)

Friday,
July 10, 2026 - A man in his 20s went to the streets and
approached two millennial ladies, asking for their phone numbers and a date.
In the video, the man is seen stopping the ladies as they
went about their errands.
He complimented one of the ladies, praising her beauty and
flattering her.
He then asked how old she was, and she said she was 38.
The man told her he was 27 years old, and they struck up a
light-hearted conversation.
He also asked for her phone number, which she willingly gave
him, and even said she was ready to go on a date.
Her colleague, who was also a millennial, appeared willing
to join the man for a date.
The video has sparked a buzz on social media, with some
users saying that women tend to be more approachable as they grow older.
Watch the video.
They both wanted it 😂 pic.twitter.com/w7W4jwQ7T3— Cody (@Obii_cubana_ZSN) July 9, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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