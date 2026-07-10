A Gen-Z man shares a video approaching millennial LADIES on the streets and asking for their phone numbers and a date - Msichana Akizeeka Maringo Inaisha (WATCH)





Friday, July 10, 2026 - A man in his 20s went to the streets and approached two millennial ladies, asking for their phone numbers and a date.

In the video, the man is seen stopping the ladies as they went about their errands.

He complimented one of the ladies, praising her beauty and flattering her.

He then asked how old she was, and she said she was 38.

The man told her he was 27 years old, and they struck up a light-hearted conversation.

He also asked for her phone number, which she willingly gave him, and even said she was ready to go on a date.

Her colleague, who was also a millennial, appeared willing to join the man for a date.

The video has sparked a buzz on social media, with some users saying that women tend to be more approachable as they grow older.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.