Kenyan LADY brags after being treated to a gold ring worth Ksh 546, 800 by her MZUNGU husband! LADIES, keep off broke men and chase the bag (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has left social media users talking after showing off an expensive gold ring she received from her wealthy mzungu husband.

The excited woman took to her Facebook page to share photos of the ring, revealing that she had initially asked for a cheaper one costing less than 1,000 British pounds.

However, her husband insisted on buying a more expensive ring, saying a cheaper one would not last.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: "Hawa wazungu aki, hii pesa ningemwomba yote at once angenipea kweli? Nilimwambia nataka pete cheap ya less 1000 pounds akasema kidole itaharibika. I need expensive ring. Weeh sawa tu."

According to the woman, the ring is worth approximately Ksh 546,800.

Check out her Facebook post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST