A young Kenyan man sparks reactions after holding a simple wedding at the AG’s office - No need for a huge budget (See PHOTO)







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - A young Kenyan man has impressed many social media users after opting for a simple wedding ceremony at the Attorney General’s office, at a time when lavish weddings have become increasingly common.

In the photo circulating online, the man is seen posing with his newly wedded wife and a few friends after officially making their marriage legal.

An X user who shared the photo captioned it:

“By the way, I don't understand why people spend so much money on weddings when you can simply go to the Attorney General's office to make your marriage legal.”

The post sparked reactions on X, with many users praising the couple for choosing a simple and cost-effective approach.

Check out the photo and some of the reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST