Another young man from Mathare goes missing mysteriously amid claims that security forces are targeting criminals around Huruma and Mathare (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - Another young man from Nairobi’s Mathare slums has disappeared under mysterious circumstances, even as residents raise concerns over an increase in alleged forced abductions in the area.

The missing man, identified as Evans Otieno Omondi, reportedly disappeared on Tuesday, June 22nd.

He was last seen along the Ruai Bypass.

Evans was widely known as a boda boda rider in the area.

His disappearance comes amid reports that security forces are targeting suspected notorious criminals operating in Mathare and Huruma, with allegations that some hide behind legitimate businesses.

Several young men from the area have gone missing in recent weeks, with locals alleging that they were abducted by suspected security operatives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST