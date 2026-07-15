Kenyan Court awards woman 80% of matrimonial property after finding she was family breadwinner in landmark ruling







Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - The High Court in Nakuru has awarded a woman 80 per cent of matrimonial property after determining that she was the family’s breadwinner.

In a landmark ruling delivered by Justice Samuel Mohochi, the court found that the wife, a professional athlete, was the main financial contributor to the marriage through her marathon winnings, police salary, and rental income.

The judge noted that while the husband made some non‑monetary contributions, he failed to prove substantial financial input in acquiring most of the disputed assets.

On this basis, the court awarded the wife an 80 per cent share of the matrimonial home, with the husband receiving 20 per cent for his limited but valid non‑financial role.

Justice Mohochi emphasized that matrimonial property should be shared according to each spouse’s proven contribution, despite recognition of non‑financial roles in marriage.

Evidence presented showed that the husband managed the wife’s finances while she focused on training and competing internationally.

She testified that she entrusted him with her bank cards and prize money, much of it in foreign currency, which he deposited into his accounts before purchasing properties.

However, the court found he failed to account for the funds and instead attempted to claim ownership of assets largely acquired using her earnings.

“The Plaintiff rode on the Defendant’s athletic triumphs, inserting himself as the custodian of her finances and overseer of her projects while she laboured in training and competition,” Justice Mohochi stated.

“The defendant was the financial muscle of the marriage. Her trust was betrayed, her financial strength exploited, and equity demands that she be protected.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.