SHOCK and mourning in Bomet as fire claims lives of three young siblings in Chepalungu (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 02, 2026 - A devastating fire in Nyongores Ward, Chepalungu Constituency, Bomet County, has claimed the lives of three young siblings, leaving the community in deep mourning.

The victims, a seven‑year‑old child and six‑year‑old twins, reportedly perished after a blaze engulfed the kitchen where they had been sleeping.

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto was among the first leaders to react, expressing sorrow over the tragedy.

“I have learnt with a heavy heart the devastating fire tragedy that claimed the lives of three innocent young children; a seven‑year‑old and twins aged six at Kimatisio in Chepalungu,” he said in a statement on Thursday, July 2nd.

Ruto added that the incident had left the entire community grieving.

“This heartbreaking loss has deeply saddened us all and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the entire community following this unimaginable tragedy.”

Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei also mourned the children.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three innocent children… who lost their lives after a fire consumed the kitchen where they were sleeping at Kimatisio Village”

“No words can truly ease the pain of losing young lives in such a tragic manner.” he stated.

He assured the bereaved family of support:

“We stand with you in this moment of immense grief and sorrow… May God grant you strength, comfort, and peace, and may the souls of the departed children rest in eternal peace.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST