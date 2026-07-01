Is this KISII girl, KERUBO, selling laptops or just marketing herself to WABABA? VIDEO of a Slay Queen advertising a laptop leaves tongues wagging





Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - A video of a city Slay Queen advertising laptops online while dressed in a tight outfit has left tongues wagging, with some social media users questioning her intentions.

In the video, the lady, identified as Kerubo and who has a considerable following on TikTok, is seen holding a laptop and displaying it while trying to woo potential customers.

However, a section of social media users cast doubt on her intentions, with some wondering whether she was marketing herself to wealthy men while pretending to sell laptops.

“Are you guys sure only laptops are being advertised?” one X user tweeted, triggering a flurry of reactions online.







Watch the video>>> and reactions.

Are you guys sure that only laptops are being advertised? pic.twitter.com/301nKGsSp3 — IVY (@ivymuthe) July 1, 2026