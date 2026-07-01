A female fan posts PHOTOs goofing around with deceased Ohangla singer, TONY NDIEMA, whose death has been linked to withchcraft - The deceased loved NYASH







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - A female fan has sparked an online buzz after sharing photos of herself goofing around with the late Ohangla singer, Tony Ndiema, while mourning his sudden death.

The well-endowed lady claimed she was an ardent fan of the singer, adding that his death has deeply affected her.

However, a section of social media users accused her of using Ndiema's death to gain publicity, particularly because of the nature of the photos she shared.

“Hauna photos zingine ungepost?” one social media user quipped.

Ndiema died under circumstances that have generated widespread speculation.

While some people have linked his death to witchcraft, no official cause of death has been announced.

Before his death, reports from those close to him claimed that he had lost the ability to walk and talk despite hospital tests showing no underlying disease.

See the trending photos of Tony Ndiema and the female fan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST