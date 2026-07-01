I am 15 years old - Nairobi LADY shocks social media users as she reveals her age! Kumbuka Jela Ni Miaka 35 (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - An upcoming podcaster has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video of a street interview with a Nairobi lady who shocked social media users when she revealed that she is 15 years old.

Judging by her outfit, physical appearance, and confidence, many viewers felt she looked older than the age she claimed.

“How old are you?” the podcaster asked during the interview.

“I am 15,” she responded, leaving the interviewer visibly surprised.

She went on to say that she was born in 2010.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users expressing doubt about her claimed age.

Others used the opportunity to remind men to be cautious, noting that engaging in a relationship with such a girl could result in a lengthy jail term.

Watch the video>>> below

Your Honor and other short stories pale kotini. It's 35 years in kamiti state lodge, even the dude is calculating. Chesaa!! pic.twitter.com/sHtEf0d5IU — George T. Diano (@georgediano) June 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST