Detectives intercept a long-distance bus along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway and arrest a man trafficking heroin worth Ksh 1 million (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - A routine bus journey came to an abrupt end for one passenger after detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) intercepted a Nairobi-bound bus and recovered heroin worth approximately Ksh 1 million.

Acting on a tip-off, the detectives mounted an operation along the Mombasa–Nairobi Highway at Taru, where they flagged down the bus and conducted a search.

What appeared to be a routine passenger screening quickly turned into a major narcotics bust.

The suspect, who was seated at Seat No. 29, was found in possession of a brown bag containing four sachets of heroin weighing a total of 300 grammes.

Detectives also recovered Ksh 95,000 in cash, which is suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The suspect, identified as Brian Tabu Owuor, 38, was immediately arrested and is currently in police custody awaiting processing and arraignment.

Meanwhile, the recovered heroin and the cash have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

See photos from the operation below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST