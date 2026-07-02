Detectives intercept a long-distance bus along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway and arrest a man trafficking heroin worth Ksh 1 million (PHOTOs)

Thursday, July 2,
2026 - A routine bus journey came to an abrupt end for one passenger after
detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) intercepted a
Nairobi-bound bus and recovered heroin worth approximately Ksh 1 million.
Acting on a tip-off, the detectives mounted an operation
along the Mombasa–Nairobi
Highway at Taru, where they flagged
down the bus and conducted a search.
What appeared to be a routine passenger screening quickly
turned into a major narcotics bust.
The suspect, who was seated at Seat No. 29, was found
in possession of a brown bag containing four sachets of heroin weighing a total
of 300 grammes.
Detectives also recovered Ksh 95,000 in cash, which is suspected to
be proceeds of crime.
The suspect, identified as Brian Tabu Owuor, 38, was immediately
arrested and is currently in police custody awaiting processing and
arraignment.
Meanwhile, the recovered heroin and the cash have been
secured as exhibits as investigations continue.
See photos from the operation below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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