How detectives cornered a man who killed a 25-year-old LADY in Nyeri and dismembered her body while fleeing to Uganda (PHOTOs)





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide Investigations Bureau have arrested the prime suspect in the brutal murder of 25-year-old Joy Kanini Gathu following an intelligence-led operation that ended in Timau, Meru County.

The suspect, identified as John Nderitu Mureithi, was arrested on the night of July 10, 2026, along the Nanyuki–Isiolo Road while attempting to flee to Uganda.

According to the DCI, detectives recovered four mobile phones during the arrest, including the deceased's handset, which has been preserved as a crucial exhibit in the ongoing investigation.

The suspect was later booked at Kiganjo Police Station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fatal incident allegedly occurred on June 9, 2026, after a confrontation between the suspect and Joy inside his house in Ngangarithi Estate, Nyeri.

Detectives further established that after the murder, the suspect dismembered the victim's body and disposed of the remains at different locations in what investigators believe was a calculated attempt to conceal the crime and frustrate investigations.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Monday, July 13, 2026, at which point detectives will seek custodial orders to complete their investigations.

In a statement, the DCI conveyed its condolences to the family and friends of Joy Kanini Gathu and reaffirmed its commitment to conducting thorough, fair, and impartial investigations to ensure justice is served.

The case remains under active investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.