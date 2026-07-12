How detectives cornered a man who killed a 25-year-old LADY in Nyeri and dismembered her body while fleeing to Uganda (PHOTOs)

Sunday, July 12, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide Investigations Bureau have arrested the prime suspect in the brutal murder of 25-year-old Joy Kanini Gathu following an intelligence-led operation that ended in Timau, Meru County.
The suspect, identified as John Nderitu Mureithi, was
arrested on the night of July 10, 2026, along the Nanyuki–Isiolo Road while
attempting to flee to Uganda.
According to the DCI, detectives recovered four mobile
phones during the arrest, including the deceased's handset, which has been
preserved as a crucial exhibit in the ongoing investigation.
The suspect was later booked at Kiganjo Police Station.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the fatal incident
allegedly occurred on June 9, 2026, after a confrontation between the suspect
and Joy inside his house in Ngangarithi Estate, Nyeri.
Detectives further established that after the murder, the
suspect dismembered the victim's body and disposed of the remains at different
locations in what investigators believe was a calculated attempt to conceal the
crime and frustrate investigations.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Monday, July 13,
2026, at which point detectives will seek custodial orders to complete their investigations.
In a statement, the DCI conveyed its condolences to the
family and friends of Joy Kanini Gathu and reaffirmed its commitment to
conducting thorough, fair, and impartial investigations to ensure justice is
served.
The case remains under active investigation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments