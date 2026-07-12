Comedian YY opens up on his biggest fear raising a daughter in today’s digital age – “I’m so scared”





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - Kenyan comedian and content creator Oliver Otieno, popularly known as YY, has opened up about one of his biggest fears as a parent raising a daughter in the digital age.

Speaking during an interview on Tony Mwirigi’s Over 1 Million Podcast, YY admitted that raising his daughter in today’s digital age comes with unique challenges.

“I’m so scared of social media in terms of the things people post because we’ve reached a place where we are guided by the things we watch,” he confessed.

He expressed concern about how easily online content shapes opinions long before children are old enough to think independently.

He pointed out that many platforms have become breeding grounds for extreme views, with some creators building audiences by constantly criticizing either men or women.

“You open one podcast, and the host is insulting women.

“You open another podcast, and the host is insulting men.

“There are people who believe those things and hold onto them so dearly,” he explained.

YY believes that people inevitably become products of the information they consume daily, whether through books, music, or social interactions.

“We become a part of the information that we interact with every day,” he said.

Despite his fears, YY is determined to instill values in his daughter from an early age.

He revealed that he has already begun teaching her lessons in compassion, gratitude, and kindness.

“If someone is hurt, you should say sorry. You should be grateful. You should do this and that,” he shared.

YY hopes his daughter will grow up to form her own judgments about life rather than adopting perspectives imposed by others.

“I’m hoping that one day my daughter will understand life and have her own judgement of what life is,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.