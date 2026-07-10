MIKE SONKO’s daughter, SALMA, goes back to her abusive husband, months after he rescued her in the middle of the night after being assaulted





Friday, July 10, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's daughter, Salma, has reunited with her estranged husband, months after their highly publicized split.

Salma came into the limelight after her father rescued her at night following an alleged assault by her husband.

At the time, Sonko shared a video confronting his son-in-law and lecturing him over the physical abuse of his daughter.

He then instructed Salma to pack her belongings before leaving with her.

Several months later, Salma appears to have reunited with her husband.

She confirmed their reunion through an Instagram post, where she shared photos of the two posing beside a Toyota Land Cruiser, accompanied by a heart emoji.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.