MIKE SONKO’s daughter, SALMA, goes back to her abusive husband, months after he rescued her in the middle of the night after being assaulted

Friday,
July 10, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's
daughter, Salma, has reunited with her estranged husband, months after their
highly publicized split.
Salma came into the limelight after her father rescued her
at night following an alleged assault by her husband.
At the time, Sonko shared a video confronting his son-in-law
and lecturing him over the physical abuse of his daughter.
He then instructed Salma to pack her belongings before
leaving with her.
Several months later, Salma appears to have reunited with
her husband.
She confirmed their reunion through an Instagram post, where
she shared photos of the two posing beside a Toyota Land Cruiser, accompanied
by a heart emoji.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments