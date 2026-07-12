Crew of a popular Nairobi “Nganya” captured on camera opening the door of a moving private vehicle along a busy highway as they harass the driver (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - The crew of Nairobi's popular matatu 'Ferrari' has been captured on video performing reckless stunts, including one member dangerously opening the door of a moving private car, an incident that has ignited public outrage over road safety.

The viral video shows the matatu crew harassing the driver of the private vehicle while driving along a busy highway, exposing both the occupants and other motorists to danger.

The incident has triggered outrage online, with many Kenyans calling on the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and traffic police to take action against the crew for their reckless behaviour.

Watch the video.



