GACHAGUA urges CBK Governor KAMAU THUGGE to resign, warns of plot to misuse newly printed currency.







Friday, July 31, 2026 - Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Leader Rigathi Gachagua has advised Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge to resign rather than be implicated in what he described as a plot to misuse newly printed currency.

Speaking in Wamunyoro, Gachagua alleged that powerful figures were attempting to divert a consignment of fresh notes to Mombasa, where part of the shipment would allegedly be stolen to fund the 2027 campaigns.

He urged Thugge to resist intimidation and, if necessary, step down before blame was placed on his shoulders.

The consignment, printed by German firm Giesecke+Devrient, is expected to arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“The other day, the Germans called me to inform me that the Deputy Governor of the CBK instructed them to ship the consignment to Mombasa, but they refused,” Gachagua claimed

He warned that allowing such diversion would trigger inflation and destabilize the economy.

Recalling Thugge’s past troubles, Gachagua linked the CBK boss to the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal in 2019, alleging that then-Deputy President William Ruto influenced decisions that led to Thugge’s dismissal and prosecution.

He claimed similar pressure was now being applied to manipulate the currency for political gain.

Gachagua further cited remarks by former Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u, who accused Ruto of micromanaging state institutions.

He also alleged that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and National Intelligence Service (NIS) had been instructed to arrest Auditor General Nancy Gathungu on trumped-up charges after exposing graft.

The remarks have intensified scrutiny on CBK operations and raised fresh concerns about political interference in Kenya’s financial institutions ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.