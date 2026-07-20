Former Machakos First Lady LILIAN NG’ANG’A sparks debate with bold view on punishing children over poor exam performance – “It is Humiliating”





Monday, July 20, 2026 - Former Machakos County First Lady and rapper Juliani’s wife, Lilian Ng’ang’a, has urged parents and educators to rethink how they treat children who struggle with exams.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of one condemned the culture of punishment and humiliation tied to poor grades, saying learning should never be turned into a source of shame.

“Children should be allowed to learn without being punished for not ‘passing’ exams.

“It is humiliating and makes them feel like failures.

“Grading can be done later for placement purposes. Academic excellence is just one part of excellence,” she wrote.

Lilian emphasized that education should be about growth, curiosity, and confidence, not fear of failure.

This is not the first time she has sparked conversation about parenting and schooling.

Recently, she argued that children should not be enrolled in school until they have mastered basic personal needs, especially using the bathroom.

She noted that teachers are increasingly burdened with responsibilities that should remain at home, such as potty training.

“Children should not start school before they can use the bathroom on their own.

“Teachers have no business potty training kids. Let’s parent. Let the teachers teach,” she stressed.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.