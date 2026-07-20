Defiant CS RUKU addresses claims UDA splashed billions in Ol Kalou by-election campaign and reveals its source – “Not Government Money”





Monday, July 20, 2026 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has dismissed claims that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party splashed billions during the Ol Kalou constituency by-election.

Speaking on a local media house, Ruku said the campaign was financed from UDA’s own accounts, not the national exchequer, countering speculation that Ksh.10 billion was poured into development projects in the run‑up to the July 16 mini polls.

“Even spending Ksh.500 million is impossible. From where I sit, I don’t think it was more than Ksh.100 million,” he stated.

“UDA has money and every party has money. The money spent, which I approximate at Ksh.100 million, is not government money.

“It belongs to the political party.”

UDA mounted an aggressive last‑minute campaign in Ol Kalou, distributing gas cylinders, mattresses, electricity poles, cash handouts and other items, while also launching borehole drilling and road paving projects.

Despite the push, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho winner with 35,440 votes.

UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyaga managed just 5,450 votes.

Ruku downplayed the loss, warning the opposition not to overstate its significance.

“I don’t know why people are hyping the results as if it is the only by‑election done in the country.

“Winning one by‑election and you are shouting like that chicken that lays one egg and shouts until the entire village knows about it,” he quipped.

UDA conceded defeat but maintained it remains strong in the Mt. Kenya region and is preparing to assert dominance in the 2027 General Election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hailed the DCP victory as a triumph for Mount Kenya, warning President William Ruto that the result signaled waning support in the vote‑rich bloc.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.