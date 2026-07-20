Alleged homewrecker KAREN NYAMU reacts to SAMIDOH joining GACHAGUA's DCP party and the possibility of him winning an elective seat in 2027





Monday, July 20, 2026 - Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has broken her silence after her baby daddy, Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, joined Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party and expressed interest in vying for the Ol Joro Orok parliamentary seat.

Samidoh was among the key campaigners for DCP's Ol Kalou candidate, Sammy Kamau, who defied the odds to clinch the seat.

Kamau’s victory has fueled speculation that Samidoh could gain significant political momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

A social media user poked fun at Karen Nyamu, suggesting she is yet to come to terms with the possibility of her ex-lover joining Parliament.

“Karen Nyamu haamini ex-husband wake anaingia bunge, she thought he was done and dusted,” the user tweeted.

Reacting to the post, Nyamu made it clear that she wishes the father of her children well in his political journey.

“We share children. Who wouldn’t want the best for the father of their babies? Only witches,” she tweeted.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.