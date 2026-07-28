Eldoret Resident Magistrate DIANA WIKUNZA embarrassed online by estranged husband as he demands KSh950,000 dowry refund after failed marriage - Rudisha Mali Yangu







Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Eldoret Resident Magistrate Diana Wikunza is at the centre of online drama after her estranged husband, Edwin Wawire Wafula, a Kakamega-based lawyer, took to social media to demand a refund of the dowry he paid following the collapse of their marriage.

Edwin married Diana in 2012 and paid dowry (domestic animals and cash) valued at KSh950,000.

According to him, shortly after their union, Diana abandoned the marriage and left with their infant daughter.

He further claims that she has since denied him access to the child.

In addition to seeking a refund of the dowry, Edwin is also demanding KSh95,000 as a collection fee and KSh5,000 to cover the cost of issuing the notice.

See the notice that he posted on his Facebook account.









In another social media post, Edwin lamented the financial loss, saying he wished he had invested the money he used to pay the dowry in the stock market or Treasury bills instead, suggesting he would have earned better returns than what he now considers a failed marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.