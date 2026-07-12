MP PETER SALASYA speaks after his beautiful social media manager HARRIET NJENGA resigns, apologises and offers her improved contract.





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has publicly appealed to his longtime digital strategist, Harriet Njenga, to reconsider her resignation.

In a statement posted on his X account on Sunday, July 12, 2026, Salasya admitted he was blindsided by Njenga’s resignation, which she had announced publicly the day before.

He praised her as the backbone of his online presence, crediting her with helping grow his platforms over the past three years in the often unforgiving world of political communication.

“I was surprised to see your post on social media about your resignation, Harriet Njenga. Over the past three years, you have been an integral part of my media team, and your contribution has been exceptional,” he wrote, underscoring her role in shaping his digital footprint.

The MP also addressed uncomfortable speculation that surfaced during a live radio interview, where questions were raised about alleged personal ties between him and Njenga.

Salasya apologized for the incident, calling the remarks inappropriate and acknowledging the discomfort they may have caused. “Please accept my sincere apology.

"I value your professionalism, commitment, and the significant role you continue to play within my team,” he added.

In a bid to mend fences, Salasya revealed he had prepared a revised employment contract, complete with a salary increment and improved allowances, inviting Njenga to meet his team on Tuesday to discuss the offer.

He emphasized that their years of traveling together to build his communication strategy were too valuable to abandon.

Njenga, however, had already made her position clear in her resignation letter dated July 11, 2026.

She thanked Salasya for the opportunity but admitted she felt unappreciated, especially after a previous interview where the MP denied knowing her when asked about relationship rumors.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.