City fashion designer BOLO BESPOKE claims he spent Ksh 810,000 on alcohol in a single night at Al Capone Lounge - Shares receipt





Monday, July 20, 2026 - Popular fashion designer Bolo Bespoke has taken to social media to flaunt his financial muscle after claiming he spent a whopping Ksh 810,000 on alcohol in a single night at Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road.

Taking to social media, Bolo shared a photo of the receipt, saying he was silencing his critics.

Bolo and his close friends indulged in several bottles of premium liquor as they watched the World Cup final.

Bolo's source of income has long been a topic of discussion on social media, with some speculating that he is involved in wash wash.

See the receipt below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.