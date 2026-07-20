Members of the public confront a plain-clothes cop who attempted to arrest a boda boda rider and extort money from him- Polisi Wanaonyeshwa Kivumbi Na Raiyaa (WATCH)





Monday, July 20, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment members of the public confronted a plain-clothes police officer after attempting to harass a boda boda rider.

In the video, the officer is seen confronting the rider, who was transporting firewood on his motorcycle, and is alleged to have demanded a bribe to let him go.

Bystanders intervened and came to the rider's rescue, forcing the officer to retreat.

“Why are you arresting him?” members of the public are heard asking the officer as the drama unfolded.

The rider eventually continued with his journey after the intervention of wananchi.

Watch the video below.

Members of the public confront a plain-clothes cop who attempted to arrest a boda boda rider and extort money from him pic.twitter.com/q14MAvyLar — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.