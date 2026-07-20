Weekend Sherehe! LADY’s flexible waist stuns revelers at Club Wallet in Utawala (VIDEOs)





Monday, July 20, 2026 - A petite female reveler stunned fellow partygoers at Club Wallet in Utawala after taking to the dance floor and showing off her impressive dance moves.

In the video, the energetic lady is seen shaking her tiny waist as other revelers cheer her on.

Her energy was unmatched as she enjoyed her night out, entertaining the crowd with her lively performance.

She appeared to impress many with her dancing skills, with social media users praising her flexible waist and confidence on the dance floor.

Watch the videos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.