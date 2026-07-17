Cheeky LADY goes viral after recording her boyfriend after MECHI - Kajamaa Kamechoka (VIDEO)

Friday, July 17, 2026 - A lady has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video of her boyfriend shortly after “mechi.”
In
the clip, the lady appears cheerful and energetic, while the man looks visibly
exhausted, prompting humorous reactions from social media users.
The
man is then seen walking away after realizing he was being recorded.
As
expected, netizens flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions.
While
some joked about the man's apparent exhaustion, others criticized the lady for
sharing what they considered to be a private moment online.
Watch the video here LINK>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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