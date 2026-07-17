





Friday, July 17, 2026 - A little-known lady has become a social media sensation after sharing videos and photos showcasing her figure, attracting widespread attention online.

The beautiful lady, identified as Kelsey Nyamigori, has drawn admiration from many social media users, with her videos and photos quickly gaining traction across various platforms.

An X user who shared one of her clips captioned it: “Men... sasa ukipata dem kama huyu na ametulia ni kitu gani ingine unaezataka kweli,” suggesting that she possesses many of the qualities men admire.

Check out her videos and photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST