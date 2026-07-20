Nairobi School Principal snatches Shankoe Secondary School Deputy Principal KENNEDY OMORI’s wife after church wedding - Omori Aligongewa Kama Mayai

Monday, July 20, 2026 - Nairobi School Principal Casper Maina has been accused of wrecking another teacher’s marriage after eloping with his wife.
According to a source,
Shankoe Secondary School Deputy Principal Kennedy Omori lost his wife to Maina
despite the couple having solemnized their union in a church wedding.
Omori had made a lifetime
commitment before God and family, unaware that his marriage would later fall
apart.
Trouble began after his
estranged wife started an extramarital relationship with the Nairobi School
principal.
She is said to have
eventually left her marriage and settled with Casper.
Below is a photo of Omori,
who lost his wife to the Nairobi School Principal.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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