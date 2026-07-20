Nairobi School Principal snatches Shankoe Secondary School Deputy Principal KENNEDY OMORI’s wife after church wedding - Omori Aligongewa Kama Mayai





Monday, July 20, 2026 - Nairobi School Principal Casper Maina has been accused of wrecking another teacher’s marriage after eloping with his wife.

According to a source, Shankoe Secondary School Deputy Principal Kennedy Omori lost his wife to Maina despite the couple having solemnized their union in a church wedding.

Omori had made a lifetime commitment before God and family, unaware that his marriage would later fall apart.

Trouble began after his estranged wife started an extramarital relationship with the Nairobi School principal.

She is said to have eventually left her marriage and settled with Casper.

Below is a photo of Omori, who lost his wife to the Nairobi School Principal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.