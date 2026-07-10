The Senior Military Officer who lured his wife, 2 kids to Laikipia Airbase and brutally murdered them before burying their bodies in a shallow grave found guilty on three counts of murder.





Friday, July 10, 2026 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the conviction of Peter Mwaura Mugure on three counts of murder after the High Court in Nyeri found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Mugure, a former senior military officer who held the rank of Major and was previously stationed at the Laikipia Air Base, was charged with the murders of his wife and their two young children in October 2019.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence showing that the accused planned and executed the killings.

Led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Jennifer Kaniu and Principal Prosecution Counsel Pithon Mwangi, the prosecution told the court that Mugure lured his family to the airbase on October 25, 2019, under the pretext of a family visit.

The court heard that on the morning of October 26, 2019, the accused took the two children out, purportedly to show them around the grounds, before killing them.

Later that evening, he murdered their mother.

The prosecution further established that the bodies were concealed in the boot of the accused's vehicle before being removed from the airbase and dumped at a remote location.

Witnesses also testified that Mugure had visited the burial site three days before the killings and arranged for a shallow grave to be dug, evidence the prosecution relied on to demonstrate premeditation.

In its judgment, the High Court ruled that the prosecution had presented cogent, credible and consistent evidence that irresistibly pointed to the accused's guilt, leading to his conviction on all three counts of murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.