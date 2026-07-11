End of the road for a notorious “Kanjo” impostor who has been harassing boda boda riders and motorists - He even masquerades as an OCS (PHOTO)





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - A man accused of posing as a Nairobi City County enforcement officer and extorting money from boda boda riders and motorists has been arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced by a court.

According to a post shared by a boda boda rider on social media, the suspect, identified as Osborne Juma Olande, was well known in Nairobi's Central Business District, where he masqueraded as a county enforcement officer, commonly referred to as a "kanjo."

The rider claimed that Olande often operated with a group and would even introduce himself as an Officer Commanding Station (OCS) to intimidate unsuspecting members of the public.

Recalling his own encounter, the rider said that he was forced to part with Ksh100 near Methodist University along University Way.

The social media post further claimed that the suspect has since been arrested, charged in court, and fined Ksh237,000, with the alternative of serving one year in prison if he fails to pay the fine.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.