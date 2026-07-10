Uasin Gishu Woman Rep GLADYS BOSS SHOLLEI opens up on surprising meaning behind her ‘Boss’ name.





Friday, July 10, 2026 - National Assembly Deputy Speaker and Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei has finally revealed the fascinating story behind her middle name.

Speaking during a local TV interview on Friday, July 10, 2026, she clarified that “Boss” is not an English title but a proud Kalenjin name rooted in family history.

Shollei explained that the name traces back to the word Boset, which means kipara (bald head).

“It is a Kalenjin name that comes from the word Boset.

“Which means kipara. Most of the men in my family, they lose their hair by the time they are turning 30,” she said, noting that the nickname stuck because of this generational trait.

Beyond the origin of her name, Shollei opened up about her personal journey with confidence.

She admitted that she was once painfully shy and struggled with public speaking during her school days.

“I was not popular in school; I was very shy, and I was terrified of appearing on stage.

“Mpaka I remember the first time I appeared to read out a poem on parents’ day, I was struggling,”

“I was not this bold; I have learnt it over time,” she recalled

She also reflected on her early career as a university lecturer, where nerves often accompanied her lectures.

“I even remember when I used to teach at the university, I would go to the class to teach; I was very young, I would be terrified, but with time, I got better and better,” she shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.